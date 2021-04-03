Trevor Story ruined Bauer’s No-Hitter with a hit to left field

The Colorado Rockies player, Trevor story ruined with a hit the No-hitter from Trevor bauer with the Dodgers in the Big leagues.

A single in the bottom of the seventh inning ended the No-hitter that was released Trevor bauer in his debut with the Californian team in the MLB.

Bauer, who had been solid on the mound for the Dodgers, failed to dominate Trevor story who connected a hit that went into left field at the Big Show.

Here the video:

Trevor Bauer’s no-hitter is over. On his first pitch of the seventh Trevor Story hits left. # Dodgers 10-0 #Rockies pic.twitter.com/l48dxxaMQL – Joframaso⚾️ (@joframaso) April 3, 2021

Story is one of the most prominent players of the Colorado Rockies with the departure of Nolan Arenado to the San Luis Cardinals, who better than him to ruin the No-hitter to Trevor bauer with hit. Later came Charlie Blackmon’s two-run homer in the MLB.

Oh no, Bauer. The magic is over!

pic.twitter.com/XEbq0oOR8R

Charlie Blackmon hits a 2-run shot (1) to cut the Dodgers lead down to 10-2. – MLB Updates (@ MLBNews1234) April 3, 2021

Having launched No-hitter the day of his debut, who would have endured Trevor bauer on social media regarding Big leagues.