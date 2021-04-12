Trevor Lawrence gets married ahead of NFL Draft (Photos)

Clemson quarterback and perennial first-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft Trevor Lawrence got married to longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday.

The NFL Draft is over two weeks away, and one thing that is essentially locked in is that the Jacksonville Jaguars are going to select Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first-overall pick. But this weekend, Lawrence had some big plans.

On Saturday, Lawrence and longtime girlfriend Marissa Mowry got married at a chapel in Bluffton, SC Photos from the wedding were posted on Mowry’s Instagram account, which can be viewed below:

Trevor Lawrence ties the knot with girlfriend Marissa Mowry on Saturday

Lawrence dropped to one knee and popped the question to Mowry this past July at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Prior to their wedding, the couple was spotted at the 2021 Master’s golf tournament, where they were seen talking to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Prior to the start of the 2020 college football season, Lawrence has long been seen as the top draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was dubbed the best quarterback prospects of all-time, along the likes of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck. Through his three years at Clemson, Lawrence threw for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions on a 66.6 completion percentage.

Lawrence underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder back in February, but he has reportedly been throwing a football for the past two weeks, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. As for the NFL Draft, Lawrence won’t be in attendance for the event in Cleveland, Ohio. Instead, he will watch the event with a few family and friends at Clemson. Let’s just say he won’t have to wait a long time to hear his name called by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Congratulations to the newly married couple on what will be a tremendous month for the two.