Trevor Bauer’s response to Mauricio Dubon’s home run celebration

The controversial pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Trevor bauer, did not hesitate to respond on his social networks to the celebration of the home run of Mauricio Dubon, who upon reaching home made the gesture with the sword that he makes in the Major League Baseball – MLB.

While that home run by Mauricio Dubon It was against Clayton Kershaw, the Honduran of the Giants when he reached the plate he beat the Dodgers celebrating as Trevor bauer He does it when he retires batters in baseball from Big leagues.

Kershaw paid for the broken dishes and obviously Bauer No fool that it was, through his Twitter he wrote some words that were clearly directed at Dubon, who gave a syrup of his own medicine on Sunday to the last Cy Young of the MLB and that this was not on the mound.

“People here cover one eye after hitting with both eyes open and cursing the wrong pitcher, fools,” he wrote. Bauer.

As well as, he conducted a kind of survey on his profile in which players from the MLB who want to hold his celebrations, they must challenge him before the game.

“Currently I am the owner of the sword and a celly eye. If someone else wants it, they have to challenge me before the game. So whoever wins gets the celly too. Yes? I do not add.

Trevor bauer with all these messages he simply wanted to send a message to Mauricio Dubon, who did the same after hitting a home run to the Dodgers on Sunday at the MLB.

Here are the reports:

Question for the fans: should we turn celebrations into something like the BMF belt? For instance, I’m currently the owner of the sword and one eye celly. If someone else wants it, they have to challenge me for it before the game. Then whoever wins keeps the celly too. And it is? Not? – Trevor Bauer (ト レ バ ー ・ バ ウ ア ー) (@BauerOutage) May 31, 2021