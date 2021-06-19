Trevor Bauer’s pitching that made the batter look bad in the major leagues

The launcher of Dodgers of the Angels, Trevor bauer launched a jewel of pitching today against the Arizona Dbacks in the MLB. If a change at 89 MPH.

Bauer is one of the pitchers that today are more dominant in the Big leagues, his 2.61 ERA with six wins and five losses with the Dodgers, they give it to prove.

With a change speed, Trevor bauer he made a fool of the Arizona Dbacks batter at the home plate, who had no choice but to swing, looking totally cheated on the batting box of the Big leagues.

The pitch that seemed to fall in strike ended up moving as far as possible until it landed in the lower right corner, leaving the pitching from Trevor bauer.

Here the video:

Trevor Bauer, Filthy 89mph Changeup. 👌 pic.twitter.com/shA9ImYZI9 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 19, 2021

Undoubtedly, using Rapsodo technology was a before and after for Trevor bauer, who was previously not as dominant as he is today on the mound of Big leagues.

What about the pitching on change speed?