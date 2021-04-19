Trevor Bauer wavered on the mound after striking out Fernando Tatis Jr.

Los Angeles pitcher Dodgers, Trevor bauer, a tremendous punch was enjoyed that gave the Dominican Fernando Tatis Jr. in full MLB-Major League Baseball.

Through the last game in the series between Los Angeles Dodgersand the San Diego Padres, Trevor bauer he enjoyed a tremendous punch that he gave to Fernando Tatis Jr, giving himself several times by the chest celebrating.

Here the video:

Trevor Bauer, Overpowering 97mph Fastball… and chest beating K strut. pic.twitter.com/cX16F2tHRc – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 18, 2021

Trevor bauer ended up throwing six innings allowing just one solo home run, frightening the offense of the San Diego Padres, his most difficult out was Manny Machado, who since they were in the American League was always his dad with the wood in the MLB.

The numbers of Trevor bauer Against the San Diego Padres they are not good at all, now he is improving them by throwing six almost perfect innings, however, the offense of that team is extremely dangerous and at any moment they can hurt him.