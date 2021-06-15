Trevor Bauer was upset by MLB’s measures against banned substances

The pitcher Trevor bauer of the Angels Dodgers He showed himself upset with the measures taken by the MLB to control the use of prohibited substances.

The MLBwants to prevent any pitcher from using banned substances, that’s why they announced the following moves;

The MLB decided to send a memorandum to each team notifying that each pitcher who uses prohibited substances will be suspended for a period of 10 days. From June 21, 2021 there will be a method to detect substances that pitchers use to have a better grip on the ball. Referees will not need complaints to review pitcher, rival managers will not have to ask for it. Whoever is guilty will be expelled from the match and suspended for 10 games. Penalties will increase for repeat offenders, that is, depending on the number of times a pitcher is suspended, the penalties may increase.

Trevor Bauer used his Twitter account to keep absolutely nothing against MLB for the sudden rules.

“While we are at it please tell us how umpires who have never been trained to know what is or is not a ‘sticky’ substance are supposed to automatically impose it uniformly. What is the standard for what is “sticky” and what is not? I might want to clarify that, you know, for the “competitive integrity” of the game. It would be really unfair for one team to think stickiness is one thing and another team to think it is something else. The rules are supposed to be enforced uniformly, right? Almost as if you should have used an offseason to define that. “

“The only thing that matters to him is the final result of the business and the public perception that affects it negatively”