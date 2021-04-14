Trevor Bauer threw another mountain gem against the Rockies

The Angeless pitcher Dodgers, Trevor bauer, threw a mound gem against the Colorado Rockies in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Trevor bauer who in his last outing struck out 10 batters against the Oakland Athletics and immediately the balls he used to throw were confiscated to monitor them on suspicions of possible use of prohibited substances.

However, once again he proved that those rumors are practically myths, since, he returned to throw a jewel against the Colorado Rockies, throwing 7 innings without allowing runs with 9 strikeouts in the MLB-Major League Baseball.

Trevor Bauer is the first pitcher in the history of the Dodgers with at least 9 strikeouts in each of his first three outings as that team’s starter in the MLB.

Here the videos;

Trevor Bauer, Collecting a Sword. ⚔️😂 pic.twitter.com/HX2YzZkYw3 – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 14, 2021

Trevor Bauer, 93mph Fastball (foul) and 86mph Hard Slider / Cutter (Swinging K), Individual Pitches + Overlay. Great look at how Bauer uses tunneling. pic.twitter.com/K1ejcpdrYR – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 14, 2021

Trevor Bauer, 97mph Fastball & 85mph Slider, Overlay. That’s filthy. 😯 pic.twitter.com/a4MKnnUUCa – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 14, 2021

Trevor Bauer, Sick 85mph Slider. 🤒 pic.twitter.com/oWa3cImG1m – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 14, 2021

Trevor Bauer, Nasty 88mph Cutter… and K strut. pic.twitter.com/bu99S8rAzL – Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 14, 2021