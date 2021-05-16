Trevor Bauer shone with a masterful start against some Marlins who “beat Kershaw”

Los Angeles stellar pitcher Dodgers, Trevor bauer threw another monticular gem before the Miami Marlins in MLB .

Trevor bauer continues to show that he is the pitcher with the most conditions in the MLB of the Angels Dodgers in this season, since, their numbers speak for themselves.

Speculation that the talent of Trevor bauer It was only good because he did not have fans present for the Cincinnati Reds in a team where he did not demand much, they have remained in him he forgot.

On saturday night Trevor bauer He added 10 strikeouts in the first 4 innings, however, from the fourth to the seventh inning he failed to strike out any more batters, ending with 7 innings pitched with 2 hits allowed and 10 strikeouts without allowing a touchdown, leaving the game 2-0 in hands of the bullpen of the 2020 Champions.

Now the 103 million dollar man has a 4-2 record with a 2.20 ERA in 57.1 innings with 57 strikeouts, making him the champions’ best pitcher in numbers.

Here the videos:

10 Ks and a scoreless outing for @BauerOutage. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/7OSab1CvqW – MLB (@MLB) May 16, 2021

Trevor Bauer’s 10-strikeout performance marks the eighth time this season that a Dodgers pitcher struck out at least 10 batters. That’s the most such games in the majors, and it’s the most in 40 games in Dodgers history (tonight is the Dodgers’ 39th game).