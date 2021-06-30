Trevor Bauer publicly insulted referee Ángel Hernández

The pitcher Trevor bauer of the Angels Dodgers publicly insulted the referee Angel Hernández de la MLB.

As usual, after every game he throws Trevor bauer, you should hold a press conference to answer some questions about the game and your team.

When I was going to finish the interview, Trevor bauer he asked reporters a question. “I’m surprised no one asked about the FUCKING referee Angel Hernández.” However, Bauer ended up throwing 6 innings with 8 hits, 2 runs, 1 BB and 8 strikeouts, came out with one more victory and leads the MLB in strikeouts with 137.

“I’m surprised no one asked about fuckin Angel Hernandez.” Trevor Bauer didn’t like having his hand held apparently (h / t @StickyCheck) pic.twitter.com/Wra2Anghp6 – Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2021

Ángel Hernández could be said to be the most discriminated referee in the MLB for his erroneous calls that annoy the players and especially the pitchers.

Trevor bauer Apparently he will be one of those players who will never save anything before the MLB or one of their employees, so much so, that he has made t-shirts or t-shirts in order to make them campaign against some rule.