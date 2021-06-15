Trevor Ariza’s wife accuses him of physically abusing her 12-year-old son

The NBA is trying to end a season marked by the coronavirus pandemic and by the Black Lives Matter movement by playing the playoffs in Orlando, a place where some players decided not to travel to resume the competition. One of them was Trevor Ariza, who claimed that he rejected the idea to take care of his 12-year-old son. However, in recent hours it has come to light that his former partner has denounced him for allegedly physically abusing him on more than one occasion.

The Portland Trail Blazers player has emphatically denied these accusations, but the complainant assures that he has presented graphic evidence that proves his words. The ex-partner is fighting a bloody legal battle for the boy’s custody, and precisely because he had the dates to be with him, Ariza ruled out contesting the end of the season. Now, the American portal TMZ has reported that in the videos presented by Lana Allen the player is seen physically abusing his son on at least two occasions in 2019.

“Allen claims he reported the alleged abuse to the Los Angeles police, who documented the alleged injuries and reported it to the Department of Children and Family Services“says the aforementioned media. Therefore, the child’s mother demands full custody and also a restraining order against Ariza alleging the alleged fear that the minor would have towards the figure of his father.

The former player of the Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Hornets or Houston Rockets among others, was quick to reject the accusations, assuring that everything is a campaign to damage the father-son relationship he has with his little one. “What is happening here is, in fact, the abuse (of Allen) of the minor for his relentless and cruel conflict of loyalty towards himIt is a campaign of alienation and selfish attempts to interfere in the relationship between father and son, “he said.”She is a woman who has been taking me away from the child“he added.

The case is being investigated and next October will have the first trial in Los Angeles. If Allen’s words were true, Trevor Ariza would completely lose custody of his son and face a penalty for a felony. The player defends his innocence and only intends to clear his name so that he can be with his son, but will have to wait for the judge’s decision to put an end to this murky matter.