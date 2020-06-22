Trevor Ariza, key piece of Portland Trail Blazers that in Orlando they will try to get into the playoffs, he will not compete with the rest of his teammates. The reason, simple. By legal order, you must stay with your child for one month during the quarantine period, and the 12-year-old’s mother has determined that it will take place just as the competition is due to return. Thus, Ariza is clear that his son comes first and will not play the remainder of the season.

Sources: Ariza has been involved in a custody case over his 12-year old son, and mother’s choice of granting a court-ordered one month visitation period during league’s quarantine of teams in Orlando left Ariza to choose those parenting responsibilities over competing in restart. https://t.co/STYQi2RGDW – Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 22, 2020