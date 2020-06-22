Trevor Ariza, key piece of Portland Trail Blazers that in Orlando they will try to get into the playoffs, he will not compete with the rest of his teammates. The reason, simple. By legal order, you must stay with your child for one month during the quarantine period, and the 12-year-old’s mother has determined that it will take place just as the competition is due to return. Thus, Ariza is clear that his son comes first and will not play the remainder of the season.