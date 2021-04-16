Trevin Jones vs. Tony Kelley added to UFC Fight Night on July 24

Bantamweight Trevin Jones already has his next challenge set. The native of Guam will face Tony kelley at UFC Fight Night on July 24.

The match was confirmed by MMA Island Thursday morning.

Jones, he’s coming in search of his first winning streak. In his debut, he knocked out Timur valiev on UFC on ESPN 15, but a positive for Marijuana nullified the result. In his next fight, he knocked out Mario Bautista on UFC 259.

Kelley, is in a similar situation. In his debut, he lost to Kai Kamaka III on UFC 252. In his last fight, he managed to get his first official victory in the Octagon, after beating Ali alqaisi by unanimous decision in UFC Fight Island 5. Tony became known on his way through MTV Caged, a reality documentary by MMA from the stereo.

UFC Fight Night July 24 will be held in a place to be defined.