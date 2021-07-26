Tres canteranos, premiere at Ibrox Park

The Real Madrid lost against him Rangers in the first serious test of the preseason leaving bad feelings in Ibrox Park, where he was overtaken by a much more shot team in the re-release of Carlo Ancelotti on the white bench.

With only nine players from the first team because the internationals have not yet joined the group dynamics, the Italian coach had to use the quarry to complete the call-up, something he has also been doing since work began Valdebebas.

In fact, the role of the players of Factory in the match played in Glasgow it was practically the only positive thing that the white team could rescue, still very green and without the heavyweights. The duel was special for three homegrown players: Gila, Morante Y Dotor they debuted with the first team in the second half.

The debutants they also joined Chust Y Antonio

White (headlines) already Marvin, Michael

Gutierrez Y Arribas, who played a leading role with the first team in the final stretch of last season at the hands of Zinedine

Zidane.

Mario

Gila, Barcelona central formed in the Spanish that arrived at Factory in 2018, he entered by Chust in the minute 64 ‘after the defender felt discomfort. Morante entered the field of play for Odegaard in 78 ‘and Dotor, the oldest youth squad to enter Valdebebas in 2015, he replaced his partner in the Castile

Antonio

White in minute 85 ‘.