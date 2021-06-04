Trent Alexander-Arnold to miss the Eurocup due to injury

06/03/2021 at 10:20 PM CEST

EFE

The full back of the English team Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool player, will miss the final phase of the European Championship as a result of the injury that occurred in a thigh during the friendly match between the English team and Austria on Wednesday.

“The medical tests that the player underwent this Thursday confirmed that He will not be able to play the Eurocup so he leaves the concentration of the English team to return to his club and start the recovery “, reported this Thursday the English Federation.

England coach Gareth Southgate will not announce the replacement for Alexander-Arnold until the conclusion of the friendly match that England will play next Sunday with Romania in Middlesbrough.

The Liverpool side, who is one of the most important players in the Southgate scheme, he withdrew before the final whistle with obvious gestures of pain and cursing under his breath: “It’s over.” The medical team helped him and he sat on the bench with the shirt covering his face, something that set off alarms within the national team and that, finally, leaves him out.