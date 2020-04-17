Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina returned to the surfer’s social networks this Friday (17th). Quarantined at the surfer’s house, on the coast of São Paulo, the model appeared combining the same tie dye shirt that she customized with the alleged boyfriend. Yasmin and Gabriel were together for the first time last month and have already won the support of her mother in the possible relationship: ‘He is inspiring’

Yasmin Brunet and Gabriel Medina have not been apart for over a month, when they were first seen together in a small bar in São Paulo. The model and the surfer no longer hide that they live a romance and are quarantining the athlete’s home in Maresias, on the coast of São Paulo. This Friday morning (17), Yasmin and Gabriel posed for selfie of Neymar’s friend wearing a similar shirt model, in tie dye fashion. The blouse customized by them brings a heart designed at the top of the right side near the shoulder. “Morning vibes”, captioned the surfer (morning vibrations in free translation).

Luiza approves daughter’s romance: ‘Gabriel is inspiring’

Until a few days ago, Luiza Brunet, the model’s mother, had not yet been introduced by her daughter to the surfing champion, but in an interview I support the possible new relationship of the heiress, officially single since the end of her 15-year relationship with Evandro Soldati. “I do not consider him my son-in-law yet because he was not introduced to me as such. But from what I see in the press, he is a committed and hardworking boy. Regardless of the situation, Gabriel is inspiring,” he praised. Since the beginning of the period of social isolation, the surfer has had his hair cut by the model, danced with her and was filmed by Yasmin playing the guitar.

Sasha won boyfriend’s statement for travel

The fashion student and gospel singer took over the relationship this month, and on Thursday night, João Figueiredo revealed that Xuxa’s daughter left Brazil. “I already miss you,” wrote the missionary. “I love you,” replied Sasha, who had already traveled to Africa with João and friends when they had not yet engaged in the relationship. Like Luiza, the host of “The Four” also approves of her daughter’s new courtship, which appeared in photos of the singer during a jet-ski tour.

Camila Pitanga was photographed in the kitchen by girlfriend

Camila Pitanga took up dating with artisan Beatriz Coelho at the end of last year. This week, the two met with the actress’ daughter, Antonia, 11, and the girl’s father at an Easter lunch. Days later, Beatriz clicked on her girlfriend in the kitchen preparing a meal and checking out a cookbook. When confirming the relationship, Camila explained the reason for the discretion in dating and denied that she had hidden her girlfriend. I always tried to keep my personal life private in all my relationships, this would be no different “, justified the daughter of Antonio Pitanga.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Romana Novais resumes fitness routine and shows shape after Ravi’s birth