On average, it is estimated that professionals in the United States can save up to $ 2,700 per year

With the home office, the daily commute times of many professionals can also be reduced by up to four hours

In addition, many organizations have noted that this scheme reduces distractions in the workplace.

One of the few industries that benefited from the pandemic was the home office. Companies like Facebook and Shopify have decided that they will not return to the office scheme they had a few months ago, beyond the risk of infection. Other brands, in the style of the Nordic Prisma, are adapting their clothing collections to this work format. It is already part of the marketing initiatives of firms in the category of Wunderman Thompson.

It is not entirely surprising that the home office is so popular now. For years, experts have defended the advantages of this format over other labor schemes. According to Forbes, it helps save gas costs and wasted time. Monster reaffirms that all companies can reduce costs in office rent, payment of services, etc. And in Organized Interiors data, it helps increase productivity and lower stress levels.

Of course, the home office is not a magic formula that any brand can use and that will work immediately. Companies that want to permanently implement this model will have to invest a lot in making it work. And more importantly, they must be aware of the main trends in the sector in order to anticipate them. For now, in Comunal Coworking data, there are five important issues that must be addressed:

Monitoring of collaborators in home office

Among the most important principles of good work at home is to give professional activities adequate time and space. Unfortunately, there are many people who are not used to this system and still cannot manage it properly. Sure, it is crucial in a home office to trust that collaborators are doing their part to move the company forward. But there must also be systems to corroborate their contribution to the company.

Cybersecurity protocols

As already said, the home office is not an easy system to adopt. Protecting company information has been one of the challenges that have proven to be the most difficult in recent months. And it is that in an office you can establish general systems to avoid cyber attacks. In a remote format, each home should have a series of good practices and software to prevent attacks. So it is a trend that should not be neglected in the long term.

Home office and personal space

Working from home, contrary to popular belief, doesn’t work when people are in bed and in their pajamas. Sure, it can be done this way but it’s nowhere near as productive and effective as having a designated place for these activities. Each of the collaborators who are in the home office must be aware that they must have a designated place to carry out their activities. And that it must be conditioned as best as possible to your needs.

Training and virtual culture

It is not the same to run a company in person or at home office. Companies must invest in promoting good practices of cooperation and remote communication among all their personnel. Otherwise, the organization’s efforts may end up falling apart. The foregoing also applies in training and training. A system must be developed where all personnel know the best way to manage in this digital and remote environment.

Home office flexibility

Again, remote working is not a magic solution to all company problems. Although it is true that many people want and can carry out this system, it is not to everyone’s liking, nor is it possible to activate it in all areas of the organization. It is crucial that a home office system is accompanied by a lot of flexibility. This, so that people who want it (or need it) have a physical space where they can work in the future.

