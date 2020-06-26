The growing digital age and constant socio-economic and demographic changes have transformed the labor sectors for the future, including the next 10 years. The employment situation in our country may be somewhat uncertain.

According to the National Survey of Occupation and Employment (ENEO), the characteristics, regarding the trends and characteristics of employed persons in the country, are in the commercial sector in which 9.7 million employed persons are found.

It is the position of Deputy Restaurant Manager with the highest growth in demand with 91 percent from 2018 to 2019, followed by the Real Estate Sales Executive with 41 percent and Manager of Customer Services with 32 percent.

Trends to consider:

Technology and the digital age in general are advancing at high speed, so various companies must adapt to this. According to the World Economic Forum, the labor field will present a crisis in the labor field and has shown us that the future of jobs will be linked to a new industry of innovative services.

You have probably heard of mobile optimization, since it has been happening for years, however at this point the use of a cell phone is essential to quickly fulfill some functions and its tools manage to adapt to our demands.

In addition, a study by the Inter-American Development Bank and provided by the National Employment Service indicates that companies will look to their employees for skills related to technology and digital areas.

« Transferability of workers » is the ability of workers to adapt to these changes and to recognize that occupations are in decline and to be able to transfer to emerging ones.

FEM notes that 2.1 million jobs will emerge including general, computing and mathematics, architecture and engineering, sales, education and training.

In addition, Observatoriolaboral, points out that careers as a criminologist, environmental engineer, psychopedagogy, designer and translator will present greater demand, especially due to the environment in which they have been developed.

And it ensures that knowledge will be highly requested by companies as a necessity and people who are not prepared will have many problems.

An example of this is that jobs like Full Stock, Scrum Master and education specialists have grown more than 50 percent in recent years, according to Indeed.

