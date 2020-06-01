Once the contingency is over, the relations between employers and workers will not be the same and perhaps one of the aspects that registers the greatest changes are the recruitment and selection processes.

This terrain would have already registered some movements in the past and before the pandemic, same as now with the new reality that the health emergency will leave, they will do nothing but accelerate.

The traditional CV is dead

Just review some numbers related to the adoption of tools related to artificial intelligence in the work of human resources departments.

According to a Deloitte report, this type of technology is already being used by 69 percent of companies to develop systems to analyze data on present and future workers.

Time saving is the main reason why companies use artificial intelligence in their recruitment processes. Numbers learned by LinkedIn indicate that 67 percent of employers use tools of this nature to save time, 43 percent to favor impartiality in the process and 31 percent to obtain a better match between offer and candidate. 30 percent do it to save money.

The new field of recruitment

For recruiters and candidates alike, keeping these types of developments in mind is essential to face a new context that promises many challenges for both parties.

The scenario is not promising considering that not only have existing jobs been lost, but for now, everything seems to indicate that the rate of new jobs will be suspended at least at the bottom of the pyramid.

At least this is the point of a recent study signed by the OCC Mundial, which reveals that 56 percent of recruiters in Mexico have paused their hires, while only 8 percent continue to hire normally and just 2 percent are recruiting much more than in previous weeks.

Recruitment: Post-coronavirus trends

With fewer hires, it is possible that the parameters to add new elements to the work team are increasingly demanding, as well as demanding totally different skills from those already known, it will be spiced up by the arrival of new personnel selection formats .

In this way, from OCC Mundial lists five trends that will set the standard in the immediate future on recruitment, which must be in the minds of both employers and candidates to take each of the processes to the best port:

Video-interviews

The confinement showed that although face-to-face relationships are the most efficient, technology is a great ally that will allow optimizing time and travel.

Video interviews will be the norm in the following months even when the reactivation of operations is on the doorstep.

The challenge will be, on the one hand, for recruiters, to outline much more specific and specific selection strategies, while for candidates the challenge will be to learn to “sell” at a distance.

Artificial intelligence

As previously mentioned, this type of technology would allow human resources specialists to more quickly find the affinity of candidates’ experience with the requirements of job offers through the comparison of data from job seekers. . Additionally, many administrative tasks may be automated in favor of the hiring time.

Cybersecurity and data privacy

With the demand for greater data management, the topic of cybersecurity would become a critical and priority aspect because now that the connections increased, so did the frauds.

Employers should take special care of this aspect in order to protect the reputation of their companies and eliminate any suspicion of fraud related to their firms. The challenge would be to maintain the security and continuity of its operations.

Virtual fairs

In the same way that happened with the rest of the events on a general scale, the job fairs would now be virtual.

Those responsible for human resources must hone their knowledge and skills in tools that allow executing this type of effort, in order not only to successfully manage an event of this nature, but also to capitalize on all the information that can be gained from the digital spaces about the candidates. .

The arrival of e-commerce

During the moment of confinement, online shopping grew exponentially. This phenomenon will touch the world of recruiting since it would allow organizations to use electronic payment for the publication of job vacancies, making their search for personnel faster and easier, making it a great opportunity to join a team in any business. It becomes essential to have this customer service and purchasing channel that works perfectly, that is 24/7, that is assisted, that registers information and that allows to measure the behavior of users to understand their aspirations.

