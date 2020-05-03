Trending haircuts for this summer 2020 | Unsplash

Haircuts are very important for the summer season, Because it takes us out of various troubles on hot days and especially in this quarantine of 2020 we want to get the best out of our mane.

During this season, this summer’s 2020 trend are shorter haircuts, versatile and easy to style, no matter what type of hair you have. So during this quarantine you will have more time to think about what type of cut suits you best.

You should keep in mind that the haircuts that are in 2020 trend, you must imagine the cut in your hair in front of the mirror, because in this case you will say goodbye to various hairstyles, because what will be in fashion, it’s short hair like shag or boyish cut.

Trending haircuts for this summer 2020

You can order this cut in the beauty salon with or without fringe. This on-trend hairstyle has great versatility, so you can wear it straight, wavy or the ends in or out, depending on whether you want your style to be more current or retro.

The origin of this haircut dates back to the 20’s also known as shingle bob or boyish bob. This cut is based on asymmetries. Its cutting technique is characterized by reducing hair from the nape area to the maximum in a V-shape and leaving a more noticeable length in the upper front area, although this year it will be used with greater texture. This cut goes perfectly with round faces.

Shorter strands ahead

If you do not want such a short haircut, this is your best option, since this style ranges from shoulder length hair length or fall on the upper back, depending on your taste. This cut takes the strands or shorter layers in front and on top of the hair to give it more sensuality.

The key to this cut is in the layers. It is defined that the length is above the shoulders. You can choose to wear straight or side bangs. This cut goes very well with oval and elongated faces, as it balances and softens the features. So if you have fine hair, you can give it volume with this cut.

Short mane with middle parting

Bringing the stripe to one side, softens the expressions and this summer 2020 will take the short hair with the stripe to the side with or without fringe in shades darker than usual. Use this cut as you want, since it fits with any type of hair.

