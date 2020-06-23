Reactions to the decision of Davis Bertans not to play on restarting the NBA they did not wait. Evan Fournier has strongly criticized this position on Twitter.

The Frenchman echoed Wojnarowski’s weet in which the news about the Latvian player’s decision not to be in Orlando was given with the following words: « this is what is wrong these days in the NBA ».

—- this is whats wrong with the NBA nowadays man. https://t.co/zDMpgd9asR – Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) June 22, 2020

Bertans did not shut up. He told the French that the next time he talks about him, he labels him to find out and that he cannot deny him the dangers of this restart, but the Frenchman continued with the discussion: “If you think it is okay to sit down and watch your teammates play When you are perfectly healthy, this says a lot about you. «

Therefore, we will have to wait for events and see if the Latvian wants to continue with this dialectical give and take on the networks.