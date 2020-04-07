In case of Carles Pérez It is especially striking. After dazzling in preseason and at the beginning of the course with the Barcelona first team, his participation was less and the club decided to give him an exit in the winter market. The striker left on loan to the Rome, that it has a compulsory purchase option of 11 million euros fixed plus another 3.5 in variables. Barça weakened in January and got rid of one of the most promising products from its quarry.

The player left with a bittersweet flavor, but there is no going back. In Rome it is happy, apart from the break due to the coronavirus. He wants to make a career there and show that Barça was wrong. «I only think about succeeding in Rome. I have four more years of contract and I am focused on that. I did not understand my departure, But I respect him and I thank the club for his treatment for years, “says the now Roma player.

Lack of patience at Can Barça

A Carles Pérez who slits from the politics of La Masía during the last times in which Barcelona is letting out many homegrown players who do not have opportunities with the first team. “People talk about the club’s youth team, but sometimes it has been preferred to sign a new one with millions and not having patience with someone from home. But that’s it. People have to forget about my past there and I must be focused on Rome, “he said in a live interview with Marca through Instagram.

The example is that after his departure and the injury of Luis Suárez, the club decided to invest 18 million euros in the signing of Braithwaite, a striker six years older than him with not too brilliant scoring records. Seeing cases like this, it is not surprising that the youth squads do not speak well after La Masía and its politics.