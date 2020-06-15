Bad news for the mythical Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Adam, one of the sons of the former player of Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers, has been detained, according to reports by the US media TMZ, for assaulting a neighbor with a white weapon, in Orange County.

According to the North American website, the Police forcibly entered the home of the young man from 28 years, after receiving a call to the emergency service, indicating that a domestic altercation had occurred.

The son of top scorer in NBA history He made no resistance and was released. For his part, the victim of the stabbing is in hospital without his life being in danger. The Police is investigating the reason why the events occurred.

Abdul-Jabbar and his son appeared on the television program « Celebrity Family Feud » Two years ago, the TMZ network tried to contact the family, but his representative declined to comment.