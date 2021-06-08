Tremendous “scare” was taken by Kamala Harris by plane to Guatemala



Vice President Kamala Harris.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / .

On her first trip abroad, the vice president Kamala harris he got a good scare, even prayed during the report of a technical failure in Air Force 2 that forced him to return to Joint Base Andrews.

“I’m good. I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re fine. “said the Democrat as she exited the aircraft while they were reviewing the fault.

Symone Sanders, the vice president’s spokeswoman said there had been a technical problem on the plane, but nothing worrisome.

“It is a technical problem. There are no major security concerns “he told reporters.

According to a Daily Mail report, after the plane took off, reporters indicated that there was an “unusual sound”, but when the plane landed everything seemed normal.

The vice president had to wait an hour and a half and then received instructions that she could board another plane to Guatemala on Sunday afternoon.

Harris will be in that country until Monday night, after meetings with Guatemalan authorities to develop a plan to help stop irregular immigration.

Vice President Harris’s trip has been several weeks in the making, including virtual meetings with the presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and from Guatemala, Alexander Giamattei, where the first guidelines have been established to work together.

The vice president told reporters who accompany her that her priority will be an agreement against human trafficking, that is, the so-called “coyotes.”