Tremendous scare! Car crashed into warehouse in Upper Manhattan

Six people were injured after the driver of a pickup truck crashed into an Upper Manhattan warehouse.

Miraculously no one died, despite the dramatic scene captured on video. A gray Honda Pilot collided with another vehicle before hurtling toward the NYC Organic Deli warehouse at the corner of West 135th Street and Broadway in West Harlem, around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Surveillance footage of the shocking accident shows that the truck jumped the sidewalk and collided with a pedestrian in front of the store. The vehicle then crashed into the cellar, smashing their showcases.

The FDNY said six people were treated for injuries. His conditions were not immediately known. Both drivers remained at the scene, police said. The Department of Buildings (DOB) would examine the structural stability of the building, according to the authorities.