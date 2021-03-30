Tremendous sanction for a Chilean tennis player

The Chilean tennis player Juan Carlos Saez, number 1082 in the APT ranking, was suspended for eight years and fined $ 12,500 after being found guilty of failing to cooperate with an investigation by the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), about possible infractions of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), and not to report a corrupt offer.

This was reported by the TIU, in a statement, in which it also added that “when he was interviewed in relation to the betting alerts in matches in which he had participated, the young man, 28, repeatedly refused to comply with the request to provide his mobile phone for forensic analysis. “

On the other hand, he admitted to having received “a corrupt approach “in an ITF Futures tournament in Chile,” of which he did not inform the authorities, as required by anti-corruption regulations, “he adds.

“The disciplinary case was resolved by Professor Richard H. McLaren, independent officer of the Anti-Corruption Hearing, who imposed the suspension and fine. As a result of Professor McLaren’s decision, and effective August 19, 2019, Mr. Sáez is prohibited from competing or attending any event sanctioned or authorized by the governing bodies of tennis during the entire eight-year period “, he pointed

Currently, the player is ranked 1,082 in the ATP singles rankings and reached 230 in September 2015.

