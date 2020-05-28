Songs full of impact and melodrama, that’s RELENTLESS. The Birmingham trio TREMENDOUS, like good grandchildren of glam rock, are insolent, faced and with a bravery of asphalt, but they carry tragicomedy in their blood. Modern Peaky Blinders that have been calved in the industrial gray and suckled with metallic noises from the Priests or Sabbath as from the pinballs full of Wizards and Electric Orchestras. They don’t dress up because they are true Brummies, but they adore the T Rex, Bolan, Slade, the Mott …

“Don´t Leave Our Love (Open For Closing)”, opens with vowels full of fuss and high octaves as required by a rock melodrama. A theme with the glam theatricality of some Suede. The tearful emotions do not cease in the excellent “Like Dreamers Do”, however the Bolan echoes arise as the first riffs of the “Rock and Roll Satellite” sound, an instant classic of addictive and imperial modern glam. “Bag of Nails” returns us to the modern love stories sustained in the much-alluded theatricality and in superb guitar riffs. «Daniela», a whole punk and pop collision without compromise. A true 45’s Face A with a full-blown “Dy-Namita”. “Take a Good Look My My Good”, a new glam halftime with its main features, a love story and catchy with sugar “Heart Sinker” once again let those heart guitars out of the fold in a final rush, which finds its Most punk explosion in “Fightin To Lose” in true New York Dolls style, continues with adrenaline in “Hell is Only a Blessing Away” and ends in the glam rock anthem of “Copycat Killer”,

The debut of this trio is half an hour of relentless three-minute kicking succession of pop dramas.

TREMENDOUS – RELENTLESS

2020-05-28

8.5 Final Note

Readers score: (0 Votes)

0.0

About the Author