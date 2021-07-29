Tremendous peaches, Yanet García boasts them well soaked

Tremendous peaches, Yanet García boasts that they are well soaked | Instagram

The coquette ex weather girl Yanet García once again delighted her millions of admirers with an infamous photograph within the famous Instagram social network, where she was undoubtedly full of compliments and compliments.

Once again the beautiful driver e influencer Mexicana left all the users of the social network dazzled and speechless.

The famous Mexican influencer Yanet García is a trend in all the news portals of the entertainment world throughout Latin America every day by sharing cand3nte content within her official Instagram account.

A couple of years ago she stopped being “the weather girl”, and the 30-year-old girl born in the city of Monterrey has dedicated herself through her social networks to providing health advice and exercise routines to his more than 13 million followers.

It is there where he shares training videos as well as promotes various food products for body care.

As we mentioned at the beginning of the note on her official Instagram account yesterday, she published a photograph of her where she can be seen leaving the pool on her back, so without a doubt the temperature of social networks rose.

In addition, in one of his stories, he shared a video with his pet in Central Park, being a sensation.

Nayarit, Mexico, “Yanet wrote in the post.

As expected, this photograph made a great impression among its followers and so far it has more than 300 thousand likes and endless comments from users.

On the other hand, in addition to participating as a presenter on the small screen, the beautiful Mexican was part of two films for international cinema.

The first was in 2017, where he had a minor role in the American feature film called “Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.”

It belongs to the science fiction genre. Later and after two years came his first leading role in the Spanish production called “Bellezonismo”.

The popularity of Yanet García in his official accounts is really surprising since every time he makes a publication his followers react immediately with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising his great figure.

This is how we can ensure that Yanet García is one of the most followed models on the famous Instagram social network and with about 14 million followers on the digital platform, her publications are always viral.

The well-known “weather girl” is quite a phenomenon and part of her charm is that she is very expressive with her admirers.