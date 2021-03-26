Tremendous figure! Yanet García shows off her in a lace bodysuit

Tremendous figure! Yanet García boasts her in a lace bodysuit | Instagram

The former Televisa presenter, Yanet García, caused a stir on social networks with an attractive photograph in a white lace outfit which left very little to the imagination of his millions of followers.

The beautiful presenter and former “weather girl” managed to cause a stir on social networks thanks to her most recent photograph in which she can be seen wearing an attractive white outfit.

As you may remember, Yanet García rose to fame by being considered one of the most beautiful girls in the climate of Mexico, thus gaining the affection of her viewers with her beauty and her figure, which have led her to be the image of several campaigns. advertising to this day.

It may interest you: In red thread, Yanet García elevates and dethrons Demi Rose

Through his official Instagram account, García shared the photo, which exceeded 385,000 likes in four hours and received thousands of comments.

In fact, celebrities such as Natalia Barulich, a friend of Yanet, commented on the photograph of the Mexican influencer, leaving compliments and good messages.

Good morning. “Wrote the beautiful influencer.

It is worth mentioning that the Mexican already exceeds 13 million followers and they are growing day by day, which is why it is positioned as one of the influencers with better numbers today.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PHOTOGRAPH OF YANET GARCÍA.

Super pretty ”,“ Beautiful ”,“ Play with my heart ”,“ Now please, create your Only Fans ”,“ Perfection turned into a woman ”,“ Pure beauty and sensuality beyond belief ”,“ That body of yours is a work of art “,” Who else made Zoom? “,” That is good coffee … “,” Absolutely impressive “,” You look like a million dollars “, are some of the reactions.

It may interest you: Galilea Montijo’s legs surpass Andrea Legarreta in photo

The truth is that not a week goes by without Yanet falling in love with her fans on the famous Instagram social network, because as we mentioned, the girlfriend of the athlete and writer Lewis Howes has more than 13 and a half million followers who expect each photograph and video with craving to fill your profile with comments and likes.

The native of Monterrey is an extremely active celebrity in all social networks and in them we can find her advertising campaigns, her television interventions or her moments of relaxation, something that Yanet fans love to see.

Despite the fact that much of Yanet García’s fame is due to her attractive photographs on social networks, the 30-year-old model from Monterrey believes that beauty has different presentations.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Well, it’s about complying with stereotypes if not feeling good about yourself, consider, and try to promote self-love in each of your publications.

And although we are practically sure that the television presenter rarely breaks her strict diet, on several occasions García has raised his voice to make it clear that he is an ordinary person, since although he has the buttocks that many want and that others envy, He also has imperfections on the body and to prove it he has made public a few photographs where his stretch marks are clearly appreciated.

Day after day the influencer manages to captivate millions of people with her great beauty and unique body, the result of her intense training sessions in the gym and she does not hesitate to publish her spectacular images all over her profile.

It may interest you: Flirty schoolgirls! Today’s drivers become RBD

As you may recall, Garcia rose to fame and gained great popularity after being the presenter of the climate in the television program Hoy of the signal “Televisa”.

And despite the fact that at the end of 2019 the Mexican model and communicator announced her departure from the morning space to join the ranks of Univision, in the United States, she has remained in force and took a turn in her career.