Who doesn’t get a problem with dark circles? Without a doubt, it is a very difficult process to eliminate them and it seems that not even the chemical products are capable of attenuating them. Therefore, we present you a magical lemon and tomato mask. Problem solved!

June 20, 20208: 31 AM

The skin It is very sensitive to various factors, such as temperature change, and we have the problem that our face shows the passage of age, as a consequence of these aspects.

One of them are dark circles and bags under the eyes, usually as a result of not getting enough sleep. Although 8 hours of sleep is necessary, face masks They are also important for the skin to relax, attenuate these lines of expression (likewise, the wrinkles) and have younger, more radiant skin.

How to remove dark circles, in addition to sleeping properly.

We are not talking about products bought in the market, but rather preparing ourselves at home. The first one has tomato and lemon, Ingredients that have the property of eliminating excessive coloration of the skin, therefore they are ideal to eliminate the dark color of dark circles.

To make it, you only need to liquefy the juice of one lemon and half a tomato, you need to refrigerate it for at least half an hour. Then, it must be applied to problem areas and left to act for 15 minutes. Use it only at night as contact of the sun with the ingredients could cause stains.

Anti-dark circles mask: tomato and lemon, source of Vitamin A.

If not, you can try cucumber and honey: This mask will help you eliminate the annoying bags that form under the eyes. Its ingredients are ideal to stimulate blood circulation, they will also help to deflate the area. You will prepare it very simply: you only need a cucumber without a shell and a tablespoon of honey, this is liquefied with a tablespoon of coffee powder and applied to the area. Let it sit for 20 minutes before removing. In the long term, good results!

Mask with cucumber and honey, goodbye dark circles!