Tremendous clash between Mamen Mendizábal and Esperanza Aguirre: “Don’t yell at me!”

Mamen Mendizábal interviews Esperanza Aguirre in ‘Más Vale Tarde’. (Photo: laSexta)

New chapter of tension between the presenter of Más Vale Tarde, Mamen Mendizábal, and the former president of the Community of Madrid Esperanza Aguirre. This time it was produced by an interview following the judge’s summons to María Dolores de Cospedal and her husband, Ignacio López del Hierro, as being investigated for spying on Bárcenas.

The former PP politician has been upset when the journalist has referred to López del Hierro as “accused.” “The presumption of innocence exists for those of the PP. Please use your language well ”, Aguirre has warned him.

Mendizábal has defended himself by saying that he can use the word accused or investigated correctly. “If you want, I can call the Supreme Court and we have this discussion,” he added.

“No, excuse me, no. The penal code and the Criminal Procedure Law were changed. It is one of the few times that Mariano Rajoy paid attention to me and it cannot be said to charge when it is being investigated. It changed it, ”Aguirre answered, raising his voice.

Quickly, Mendizábal asked him to lower his tone: “Don’t yell at me! Don’t start yelling at me so soon, Mrs. Aguirre ”.

While the presenter formulated a new question, Aguirre was upset because she considered that he would not let her answer: “He won’t let me speak. You have a habit of not letting the interviewee speak. I want to tell you about my own relationship with Villarejo, if you allow me ”.

″ Well, what about you !. You come here to make your monologue, but I have a bad habit that I come to ask you questions that make you feel good or bad because heavy artillery is going to you, ”Mendizábal immediately defended himself.

Those words have once again made the former PP politician feel bad, …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.