Tremendous beauties! Yanet García and Jen Selter in swimsuits | Instagram

The mexican Yanet García took the opportunity to upload a video to her Instagram account in which she is shown with her friend Jen Selter, because in recent weeks they have been quite united sharing time together.

Yanet García once again exhibited her beauty on social networks by showing off her spectacular figure in the company of one of the most famous fitness girls.

The also actress She is one of the spoiled girls in the middle of the show and this is thanks to the fact that she has no qualms about showing her turned attributes with all kinds of spicy clothes.

And it is enough to take a look at the publications that the former climate girl has shared on her official Instagram account in recent weeks.

This time we will delight your gaze with a video that he shared yesterday afternoon on the little camera’s social network.

In it we can see the model with Jen Selter while they are showing off their shapely back charms in swimsuit sets.

This is how, once again, Yanet García has raised the temperature on his Instagram account, where he has millions of followers.

Buenos dias!!! It’s Friday @jenselter #fridaymotivation #fitness #fittnesgirls @fitplan_app, “the host wrote in the post.

And is that since she announced her arrival on the OnlyFans platform, the young woman has become a sensation.

In fact, recently, the young woman decided to share a taste of her new content on the famous adult content page.

In this video, you can see the Mexican dressed in a bodysuit that fully exposes her later charms.

There is no doubt that the garment in red, made of latex, captivated her millions of admirers, who did not stop praising her at all times.

It should be noted that in a series of questions asked by his fans a few days ago, he revealed that this s3nsu9l outfit is the sexiest l3nc3ria with which he has posed.

As you may recall, the former weather girl has been repeatedly accused of having gluteal surgery.

However, in this social network he also assured that only one cosmetic surgery has been done, referring to the bust0.

Everything else is 100% natural. I’ve never done anything to myself, “said the former climate girl from the Hoy program.

And although she did not want to give more details, Yanet was very excited to inform her followers about her new project.

“If it is done, it will be the end of this year. It will be filmed in the Dominican Republic, and it is a project for 2022, so hopefully it will be done, “he said.