Creativity has not quarantined. From avant-garde artists Meriem Bennani and Orian Barki and their stupendous 2lizards on Instagram to the new king of Latin urban music, Bad Bunny, who has released two albums on digital platforms in the weeks we’ve been confined. Unlikely collaborations, experiments, remixes, covers, and of course memes. Lots of memes. Voluntary isolation is the usual work environment for many creators. This forced that we live, has allowed many of them to discover the enormous capabilities of technology as a creative tool.

The Madrid studio EspadaySantacruz has spent years working at the intersection of art and technology. Its three partners, Nerea Goikoetxea, Juan Santacruz and Miguel Espada, took advantage of the quarantine to investigate the application of artificial intelligence and deep learning to creative processes. These weeks at home have allowed them to experiment with tools that until very recently were exclusive to large technology companies or university research groups. “In our case, what we wanted was to play, have fun and take that technology to an unexpected medium such as making a video clip,” explains Miguel Espada.

His idea was to use deep learning algorithms and neural networks to color black and white recordings from the early 20th century and generate deep fakes from photographs of the time. ”To color images, a neural network has been trained with many black and white images and their respective color versions. The neural network in this process learns to color not only the images with which it has been trained, but any other image. The wonderful thing about this process is that ability to extrapolate what has been learned and, in this case, generate color where there was none or movement in static photos as in the case of deep fakes ”explains Goikoetxea.

The starting material was the archive of the Filmoteca Española. In particular, the Sagarminaga collection, a series of films from the late 19th and early 20th centuries (the oldest is from 1896 and the most modern, from 1904) with traditional fragments and documentary pieces. “We liked the idea of ​​working with a material belonging to the national heritage. We have worked creatively from appropriationism and found footage to create a narrative between lucid and bizarre told through the adventures of acrobats, trapeze artists, vedettedes, clowns, strongmen, dancers, priests and voyeurs, “says Santacruz.

To give life to the project they have collaborated with Jesús Hernández from NYSU, who had made video clips for bands such as New Order, Bastille, Band of Skulls or Guadalupe Plata. Hernández was in charge of searching for music. “We had those primitive images of crowds enjoying freedom and joy that we, in the midst of a pandemic, could not enjoy. We needed to find a musical vehicle that would pack all that silent energy. At that time, I kept listening to the La Juventud album. I didn’t know anything about them, but I was obsessed with their songs. As soon as I put that music on the images, the contrast was perfect. Macarra and distinguished in equal parts. So my job was to connect both sides and give some narrative structure through editing. ” For the NYSU director, “Until now, the machine or hardware were mere executors. A tool. There was no creative dialogue other than the certain randomness of some plugins. With artificial intelligence there is another author who rethinks, decides and proposes the main author. Perhaps thanks to that we will reach conclusions never raised and expand the creative horizon. ”

The song chosen was Tremendo, from the group La Juventud. The band was attracted to the idea of ​​“capturing the current audience based on images from decades ago”. So the cocktail was complete. Cutting-edge technology of the 21st century, popular recordings from the beginning of the late 19th century and garage rock ideal for listening at full volume in this running of the bulls. In short, Tremendous

