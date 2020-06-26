Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums

It is no secret that streaming platforms play an important role in the video game industry. After all, they are platforms with a large audience that have allowed gamers to have a place to consume audiovisual content that interests them. Tencent, a Chinese giant in the gaming industry, wants to bet on this area. This is why it is already preparing its own service to compete against Twitch.

According to information from Bloomberg, since at least March 2020, Tencent has been testing a mobile-focused streaming network. Originally, the service was called Madcat, but now it has changed its name to be known as Trovo Live.

What is known about Trovo Live is that it looks and works similar to Twitch. This means that we see a page where popular games like Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, League of Legends or Grand Theft Auto V stand out.

Another important point is that Tencent is determined to invest seriously in Trovo Live. So much so that it has a fund of $ 30 MDD to finance a program with partners who can earn money by making broadcasts on Trovo Live with guaranteed money in addition to that generated by subscriptions and bits.

At the moment it is unknown when Trovo Live will reach the general public. At this time the service is in Beta phase.

Curiously, this news comes out a few days after it was announced that Mixer, Microsoft’s streaming service, will close its doors. We will see if Trovo Live fills its gap in one way or another.

And you, do you think that Tencent can compete against the giant that is Twitch? Tell us in the comments.

Follow this link to see more news related to Tencent.