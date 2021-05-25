Tremble, Comic-Con: Netflix Plans Its Own Geek Week

It’s a great time to be nerdy! Comics are what they are now and the more geek you are, the more you are aware of what is happening in film and television. This is why Netflix is ​​planning its own virtual event to gather and generate more anticipation for its original titles. It is a new project that will be called Geeked week and will start next week. Here we have all the details.

Do not stop reading: The Witcher: Henry Cavill confirms that he suffered a serious injury in the filming of the new season

According to information from Variety, the Geeked week, which would be translated to “the week of the geeks,” will begin on June 7 and end on June 11. There will be panels and activities from series like The Umbrella Academy – 93%, The Witcher – 67%, Lucifer – 79%, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and upcoming releases like resident Evil, Sweet tooth and the live-action of Cowboy bebop. The specific calendar has not yet been confirmed, but it will be announced in the following days.

The event will be completely free and will aim to bring together fans of the same genres in one place in order to increase anticipation for their new shows. It sounds like something very similar to what Warner did last year with the DC FanDome. There he revealed several details about films such as Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%, The Batman and The Suicide Squad due to the cancellation of other face-to-face events due to the pandemic.

Continue Reading: The Umbrella Academy: First Look At Elliot Page Revealed In New Season

The real question here is whether we are not seeing a new trend from each studio for wanting to have their own convention. What implications will this have for the various Comic-Con? The advantage of them is that they are organized by third parties, who charge an admission fee, in exchange for gathering an audience that, potentially, will be the consumer of all those programs, films, books or comics. What will become of them if the big production companies decide to form their own meetings with fans?

It is not possible to be very pessimistic. After all, there are releases of these types of programs all year long. That is, even if Netflix or Warner or Disney (which also has theirs called D-23, although it happens every two years) decide to save their best surprises for their own events, they still have an extensive list of titles that they may want to use. to more traditional conventions. Likewise, it is not the same to gather the fans you already have as the followers of multiple franchises who may not have heard of your new projects because they do not know them so much.

With this type of event, Netflix shows once again that it has no qualms about spending the money and resources necessary to better position its productions. The platform has already been relentless in perfecting its campaigns for the awards seasons and it seems only logical that it would do the same for series and programs that try to return to cultural phenomena and with which it intends to gain more and more subscribers.

The Geeked week will have its own website. It is expected that in the following days official announcements will be made about the specific events, as well as the schedules. We remind you that they will be free to access and globally, so even if you don’t have one left, there will be broadcasts and recaps so that you are aware of all the news. So mark the calendar for June 7-11 because Netflix comes with everything.

You may be interested: Netflix premieres in June 2021