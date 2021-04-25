Tremble Bugatti! The Hongqi S9 is the first Chinese hypercar

The chinese cars They have been considered second-row vehicles for years. In part, because of some blatant copies of certain Western models, and secondly, to the poor quality of the few that were sold in Europe. However, the Hongqi S9 is another matter entirely. It is the first Chinese hypercar, it is designed by the legendary Walter De Silva, and in addition to having 1,400 hp, it promises more than 400 km / h of top speed. It’s a Chinese car that I wouldn’t mind having in the garage, and it’s backed by the most traditional brand in the country.

You may not know Hongqi, as a car manufacturer. Premium oriented, it was the first Chinese car brand, and was founded in 1958. Their first car was a representative saloon for Mao Zedong’s official trips, and since then, they have been the sole suppliers of official cars for the country’s presidency. Hongqi, by the way, means “red flag”, in clear allusion to the red color of the communist flag. China is no longer a communist country – far from it – but the allusion to its past is still implicit in the brand.

Its heat engine is a 4.0-liter biturbo V8, of unspecified origin.

The Hongqi S9 has been designed and developed by its Silk-FAW sub-brand, aimed at high-performance vehicles, powered by “alternative energy sources”. Although many technical details remain to be transcended, we know that the S9 is powered by the combination of a turbocharged V8 engine and three electric motors. We do not know if it is a series hybrid system, a parallel hybrid system or a plug-in hybrid scheme, but we know that it does the 0 to 100 km / h in 1.9 seconds, reaching a top speed of over 400 km / h.

From what can be seen in the images and official design video, the hypercar is built around a carbon fiber monocoque chassis, so we can expect a not too high weight and enormous torsional rigidity. But without a doubt, the most spectacular thing about the Hongqi S9 is its spectacular design. A much more polished design than the one shown at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, where it was first introduced. And it is that the Italian Walter De Silva designed cars of the caliber of the first Audi R8 or the Volkswagen Scirocco.

The first deliveries will take place in 2022. Will customers be able to see beyond the brand?

The design is proportionate and very streamlined, with a shape that even reminds us of the Volkswagen ID.R – feel accentuated by the look of single-nut rims, in my opinion. His profile is striking and full of personality, but I am left behind: long-tail look, with a nostalgic-looking spoiler and a huge functional diffuser made of carbon fiber – I only have the anagrams left over, the Chinese brands err in this regard. If he had a cat or a golden shield on his hood, the world would fall for his charms.

Inside there are not many details, but we know that it is oriented to driving, and that the most present material is the Alcantara. It is definitely a hypercar that we want to know a lot more about. Only 99 units will be produced, a price that will be around 1.2 million euros.

Source: Carscoops