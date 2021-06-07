Tremble, Aquaman! Tenoch Huerta would be Namor in Black Panther 2 – Tomatazos

It’s time to take Marvel fans to the bottom of the sea! A new report assures that Tenoch Huerta, the Mexican actor who months ago joined the sequel to Pantera Negra – 90%, would give life to nothing more and nothing less than Namor, the submarine. This would be a main role in the saga, since the character is one that has haunted many history of the comics of that firm and, without a doubt, would give the Latin representation a much more prominent role.

You have to be a bit cautious, as the source of this report is The Illuminerdi, an unofficial site. The information, which they refer to their sources, is that Tenoch Huerta would be Namor, the submarine, a famous villain and sometimes anti-hero from the pages of Marvel comics. This would be the main villain of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it would lead us to assume that Atlantis, the undersea kingdom version of this saga, would make its first appearance.

The news would also be one of great importance for the Latino representation in the film series. Despite his efforts to diversify his cast, there is hardly a recurring Latino character, Luis, Ant-Man’s friend played by Michael Peña. Making the Atlanteans a bastion for Latino actors would certainly be greatly appreciated. Nobody seems better for this role than Huerta, who has one of his most recent and famous roles as another complicated antagonist.

