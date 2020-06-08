When we think of cycles we do so with the conviction that they are phases that follow one another over time, which, in addition to repeating themselves, do so in a certain order. We understand life as a succession of stages whose most holistic appreciation consists of birth, development, reproduction and death, after which a new one begins.

The economic cycle is not a superposition of periods in which the reason is applied that after a good one comes a bad one. The cycles are a concatenation of movements in which each one causes the following.

Paulo Coelho affirmed that “there is no victory or defeat in the cycle of nature: there is movement”, a quote that has nothing to do with what happens in the financial markets, since investor tends to identify victory with bullish phase and defeat with bearish phase.

Complacency

For this reason, human nature leads the investor to settle for longer in the optimistic phases. Even if it means denying reality.

The well-known Cambria AM manager, Meb Faber, summarizes the last twelve months – the last phase – of the American economy as follows:

– Unemployment increased from 4% to 13%.

– The Fed lowered its rates from 2.4% to 0%.

– The PMI went to 43 from 52.

– Gold rose 30%.

– Volatility went above 40%.

– Ratings are 10% more expensive compared to its history.

– “Somewhere” there was a deadly pandemic.

– The S&P rose 14%.

We all know what happened in the very short term after drawing the famous “V” that has generated the most violent, and least coherent, contraction and expansion in all of history.

In cycles there is an element of imponderable impact, but at the same time decisive, such as emotions. The cycles are described by Howard Marks as a pendulum that moves from end to end composed of different phases.

Pendulum movements

The pendulum movement describes a variable amplitude but always shows a reversal to the structural trend line, which in the case of the stock markets, from a historical point of view, is bullish. However, in this theory something is wrong.

In a normal distribution we could say that el 95% of financial history runs within two standard deviations and everything interesting happens outside those deviations. The appearance of the Covid-19 has taken us from point to point to that 5% of the distribution that encompasses the tail risk, so from that extreme risk the reversion to the mean would have been logical.

However, what we have witnessed lacks any financial logic if we return to Faber’s description because an 35% drop in the S&P has been followed by an irrational rise of almost 47%.

How is this rapid displacement explained? Again, for the emotions. Investors are undeniably irrational as they are carried away by passion, as evidenced by the fact that most of the time the market is spent celebrating positive events rather than balancing the pendulum at a happy midpoint.

Too big to fail

If we have returned to the optimistic phase of the pendulum the question that arises is what additional benefit can be obtained if every time you reach the positive phase you try to lengthen irrationally.

And it is that what is being done with an S&P so expensive and with such low visibility is to buy the most unlikely arguments such as that the economy follows the same pendulum movement as hysterical exchanges. Stock markets rise regardless of what happens in the economy. If there is an economic boom, they go up. If there is a recession … they also go up.

We live in an euphoric moment in which anything goes and in which the prudent are called pessimists. However, the greed to recover the losses is generating more and more tension around the idea that sooner or later it will correct the trend, causing the pendulum movement to oscillate with greater violence from end to end. Something we just witnessed.

In the excellent Too big to fail, Andrew Ross Sorkin picks up the words of the CEO of Citigroup -Charles Prince- when on the eve of the biggest financial crisis that man has ever known, he stated “when the music stops things will be complicated. But while the music is playing, you have to get up and dance. ”

Fourteen years later it could be said that the tree continues to fertilize because the investor’s emotions make him believe that his crown will reach the sky.