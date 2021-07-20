Trees have the power to reduce heat in cities and cool the streets

The unbearable heat of cities has a simple and ecological solution: cover the streets with trees.

The training is two hours. Start early in the morning to avoid the persistent rays of the sun on the face. As the day progresses, however, they are inevitable: between sweat and physical activity, the heat of the city feels more and more to the surface. On concrete, tennis soles burn. The occasional shadows from the trees bring some relief: it seems that the ground under the canopies is even colder. It is not an illusion.

More trees, more shade

As a consequence of the unplanned urbanization, green areas in big cities have been sacrificed. In parallel, phenomena such as heat islands have been established in the capitals of the world, which have not followed a sustainable growth model. In these, certain areas are hotter than others. All of them coincide in the same factor: they don’t have enough trees.

A recent study published in Environmental Research Letters ensures that one tree is sufficient to modify the temperature of the environment. The scientists who conducted the research attribute this phenomenon in the shade of the canopy and in the cold ‘sweat’ that release the leaves from the tops.

To determine this, the experts analyzed the temperature in various parts of Washington, DC, in United States. They realized that, in the more wooded areas, the environment was colder. In contrast, those treeless streets were hotter. “Even a single tree could create a more comfortable microclimate“Write the authors for Science Alert.

Is only one enough?

The more concentrations of local species exist, the decrease in temperature will be greater, since the air won’t be so hot in the atmosphere. In addition to offering more shade and keeping the surface cooler, trees in cities allow the carbon dioxide is purified more quickly, notes environmental scientist Michael Alonzo of the American University:

“There are many good reasons to plant trees, but our study shows that we should not underestimate the role that individual trees can play in mitigating heat in urban areas,” explains the expert. “Planners can take advantage of the small spaces that abound in urban areas to plant individual trees.”

The soil is not the only beneficiary. On the contrary, the temperature of buildings also decreases, which would imply less expenses on indoor air conditioning. Although the shade is important, what really changes the feeling in the local environment is the leaf perspiration on the hottest days.

In total, the temperature can go down to 1.8ºC, according to the study led by Alonzo. This figure stands out from previous measurements, which did not represent such a significant decrease. If the green areas were extended more, the benefit would be immediate and much greater.

