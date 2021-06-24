Tree Rojo presents the film selection of its fourth edition – Tomatazos

Since its creation in 2018, the civil association Árbol Rojo has proposed to decentralize the film offer, both national and international, to the Mexican southeast, where on many occasions due to lack of national distribution it is not viable to access cultural proposals. In this way, this year, on its fourth anniversary, the event, whose main venues are Chetumal and Bacalar, will celebrate big with a selection of eleven films (via IMCINE).

This 2021, Arbol Rojo will hold its event from June 24 to July 4. In addition to its on-site venues in Chetumal and Bacalar, it will also have a space on the Cinépolis Klic platform, from where it can take the cinema to every corner of the national territory.

Since its creation, the civil association has proposed to reach diverse audiences in Mexico through cinema, through exhibition, production, training and promotion, with a special emphasis on the states of the Mexican southeast. Throughout these years he has succeeded, by taking films to cities such as Tulum, Calakmul, Mérida or Morelia.

This year’s programming includes eleven Mexican and international films, which focus on four axes: diversity, fantastic cinema, migration and youth. The bet of this 2021, as made known by the Red Tree (via IMCINE) is focused on decentralization and provides spaces for narratives, proposals and youth aesthetics.

On the one hand, the virtual programming is made up of Mexican films such as Yermo, by Everardo González, La Mami, by Laura Herrero Garvín, Son of Monarcas, by Alexis Gambis, and Los Lobos – 93%, by Samuel Kishi, who has received positive reviews and various recognitions thanks to his warm and rich characters that bring intimacy and subtlety to his story on migration.

On the other hand, Arbol Rojo will have two international premieres: The Surrogate, from Jeremy hersh, Y My Heart Can’t Beat Unless You Tell It To, from Jonathan Cuartas. In addition, the documentary will be screened The Right Girls, from Timothy wolfer, about three transgender women who from El Salvador and Honduras participate in the Migrant Caravan bound for the United States.

The selection of the event will be nourished thanks to the alliances that Arbol Rojo made with different centers: Casa Hormiga and La Playita Bacalar premiere JUMBO, by Zoé Wittock, which was part of the World Cinema Dramatic section of the Sundance Film Festival 2020; Black Canvas FCC brings The Girl And The Spider, from Ramon Zürcher, winner of Best Director in the section in official competition Encounters 2021 of the Berlinale; Cuorum Morelia premieres Nevrland, from Gregor schmidinger; and in alliance with the Los Cabos International Film Festival, Te Llevo Conmigo – 80%, by Heidi Ewing, at the Closing Gala at the Bacalar Beach Club.

Regarding its parallel activities, the event will have question and answer sessions on each of the films, as well as panels and talks with figures from the national and international film industry, such as Joaquín Cosio, Vadhir Derbez, Bruno Santamaría Razo, Santiago Y Mariana arriaga, Rodrigo Ruiz Patterson, Sandra Luz López Barroso, Adriana Otero Puerto, David Zonana and Angel Sala, director of SITGES International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia.

