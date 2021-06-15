Treasury yields stable ahead of Fed statement

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Jun 15 (.) – U.S. Treasury yields were stable on Tuesday, awaiting the statement from the two-day Federal Reserve meeting, from which investors await signs of when the central bank will begin to reduce its bond purchases.

* The market does not expect the Fed to announce any plans to cut its bond purchases until its August meeting in Jackson Hole, although it could indicate that it has started discussions on when to do so.

* “There are some expectations around the extent to which the Fed will discuss phasing out,” said Ian Lyngen, head of US rate strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

* However, the lack of clarity in the employment data makes it difficult for the Fed to assess the strength of the economic recovery and go ahead with any plans to tighten monetary policy.

* The Fed will also update its economic projections and markets will focus on whether they update their inflation projections and see a rate hike as likely in 2023.

* Retail sales in the United States fell more than expected in May, and spending returned to services, as vaccines allowed Americans to travel and participate in activities that had been restricted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The 10-year bond yields were almost stable at 1.499%. Earlier, they had fallen to a three-month low of 1.428% on Friday and are down from a one-year high of 1.78% in March.

* The Treasury got strong demand Tuesday for a sale of $ 24 billion in 20-year bonds. The debt was sold with a high yield of 2.12%, more than one basis point below where it had traded before the auction.

* The bonds were “very well in demand,” said Kim Rupert, managing director of global fixed income analysis at Action Economics, in a report. He noted that the reduction of $ 3 billion in the size of the auction from May probably contributed to the increase in interest.

