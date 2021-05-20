Treasury yields rise after mere hint from the Fed to cut debt buys

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as Federal Reserve officials hinted at a possible change in monetary policy in April, evoking memories of a market sell-off in 2013 known as the “retirement tantrum.” “of stimuli.

* The minutes of the central bank meeting on April 27 and 28 showed that several participants thought that if the economy continued to make rapid progress, it would be appropriate “sometime” in the next meetings to start discussing the gradual reduction of purchases. of government bonds.

* The mere hint of a “stimulus reduction talk” was enough to trigger a bond sell-off and put pressure on stocks, said Patrick Leary, Incapital’s chief market strategist and senior trader.

* The minutes suggested after consensus among Fed officials to “start this downsizing talk a little sooner rather than later,” Leary added.

* Yield on 10-year Treasury notes rose 3.8 basis points to 1.680%, down slightly from a one-day high of 1.6920%.

* The bond settlement began earlier in the session when an auction of $ 27 billion in 20-year Treasury debt saw weak demand, according to Leary. It is the fifth consecutive time a Treasury auction at this maturity has a poor performance, he added.

* Fed officials have committed to ultra-lax monetary policy, betting that an unexpected spike in consumer prices last month was due to temporary forces that will soon ease and that the labor market needs more time for the people take up jobs.

* Comments in the minutes indicated that, if anything, the April employment data cemented the view that it is still too early to discuss changes to monthly purchases of $ 120 billion in bonds.

* Previously, returns had fallen after cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ethereum suffered their worst daily decline since March 2020. Market capitalization losses for the sector approached $ 1 trillion after China banned the institutions financial and payment services provide cryptocurrency services.

* Meanwhile, the return of the 30-year Treasury bond rose 1.9 basis points to 2.383%.

