Treasury Yields Fall Ahead of Inflation Data and Auctions

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Yields on long-maturing US Treasuries fell on Monday, following last week’s disappointing employment data and as investors awaited inflation figures and the result of auctions announced by the government.

* Returns were on an unclear trend on Friday, after a much weaker-than-anticipated figure in April job creation. Nonfarm payrolls in the United States increased by just 266,000 last month, well below the 770,000 positions generated in March and the forecasts of 916,000 new positions calculated by analysts.

* As investors are very aware of any signs of higher prices, they will closely follow the April inflation index report that will be released this Wednesday, as an unexpected change could lead the Federal Reserve to alter its position on the inflation target.

* The central bank has repeatedly said that it expects a temporary acceleration of inflation. Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans said Monday that an inflation rate of 2.5% would not be of concern if it eventually fell to 2%.

* The yield on 10-year US Treasuries fell 0.7 basis points to 1.572%. A voluminous supply of debt is expected this week: the Government will auction 58,000 million dollars in 3-year paper on Tuesday; $ 41 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday; and $ 27 billion in 30-year securities on Thursday.

* A New York Federal Reserve poll released Monday showed that US consumers expect housing costs and similar expenses to rise in the short term as the economy recovers from the pandemic, but they do not expect this rise. be sustained.

* Some market participants have dismissed economic data, noting that year-on-year comparisons are extreme due to the dire situation the economy went through in March last year.

* Regardless, inflation expectations rose somewhat on Monday. The average rate of TIPS Treasury instruments for five years – protected by inflation – stood at 2.71% after reaching its maximum since April 2011 earlier in the session. On Friday, it closed at 2.681%.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)