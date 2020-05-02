The SHCP said that the economic reactivation depends on whether the COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled and whether this is sufficient as of May 30.

The undersecretary of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP), Gabriel Yorio Ginzález, said this Thursday that the deadline to start the economic revival of Mexico is linked to the result of sanitary measures to control the pandemic of coronavirus.

When presenting the report on the economic situation, the Public finances and the public debt of Mexico in the first quarter of 2020, the official considered thawing to be important as of this date because “it would imply that we were frozen for eight weeks and space could be opened for recovery to be quick.”

He reiterated that the health crisis required strong containment measures, lockdown, of border closure and of isolation regional and the suspension of activities, which led to the freeze.

The official stressed that Mexico has “solid economic foundations”, so that with rapid control of the pandemic, while other countries begin to open up their economies, “we would see greater global dynamism than Mexico would not be exempt from.”

He recalled that the Mexico, United States and Canada Treaty (T-MEC) has a date to be implemented on July 1 and communication is maintained with these countries to start the economic reopening synchronized, first of all in the automotive sector.

The undersecretary also reiterated that Mexico “continues to be an attractive country for investment, that Mexican assets continue to be demanded by investors and the country continues to have access to international markets.”

The Government of Mexico implemented measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, minimize its impact on the population, mitigate the economic impact and promote an accelerated and sustained economic recovery, the Treasury said in the report.

Among these stand out microenterprise loans, expansion of aid programs for 25 million people and measures to guarantee the proper functioning of financial markets, in addition to strengthening liquidity in the financial system.

The Treasury maintained that the main results of public finances in the first quarter of this year “are consistent with fiscal prudence, with efforts to reduce tax evasion and tax fraud and with the protection of the most vulnerable population.”

The country’s primary balance presented a surplus of 137,713 million pesos, which compares favorably with the programmed surplus that was 79,585 million pesos.

In the first three months of the year, the Federal Government obtained non-oil revenues higher than the programmed in 115,483 million pesos due to the greater efficiency in the collection of taxes and the fight against tax evasion from 2019.

The Treasury assured that the evolution of the debt balances in the period January-March 2020, are in line with the objectives of the fiscal policy of the year and that at the end of the quarter the balance was 9.24 trillion pesos.

Balance of the first quarter of 2020

