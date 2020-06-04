The National Treasury issued $ 3.5 billion in the foreign market on Wednesday, its first such incursion since November and which had strong demand, bringing return rates below what was initially estimated.

Two new papers were issued: $ 1.25 billion in five-year bonds, maturing in 2025 (Global 2025) and a 3% rate of return, and $ 2.25 billion in 10-year bonds, maturing in 2030 (Global 2030) and return of 4%.

The initial indications for the tranches were for a return of 3.5% and 4.6%, respectively, according to IFR, Refinitiv’s financial information service, but the strong demand for the bonds took the rates down.

“The operation really was a huge success, the day was very favorable,” said a Treasury technician, who asked not to be identified, in a comment released to the press. He pointed out that the interest of investors continued unabated throughout the operation, even after the reduction in rates.

Earlier, the Treasury had already said that the objective of the operation was to continue the strategy of promoting the liquidity of the sovereign interest curve in dollars in the foreign market, providing a reference for the corporate sector, and to anticipate financing of maturities in foreign currency.

At night, the Treasury reported that Global 2025 was issued with an interest coupon of 2.875% per year and a spread of 263.1 basis points above the Treasury, the US Treasury bond, in addition to a price of 99.425% of its face value.

Global 2030, on the other hand, came out with an interest coupon of 3.875% per year, a spread of 324.3 basis points above Treasury and a price of 98.977% of its face value.

The issue was led by banks Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Itaú BBA and JP Morgan.

The last external issue had been made by the country in November 2019, when the Treasury announced the launch of the new Global 2050 bond, with which it raised approximately $ 2.5 billion, and the reopening of Global 2029, worth 500 million. of dollars.

At the time, the cost of protection against default on the Brazilian debt, as measured by five-year Credit Default Swaps (CDS), was around 113 basis points. With the coronavirus crisis and its consequences on the economy, this measure has more than doubled in recent months, to 219 points on Wednesday, although it yielded in relation to peaks in the year seen in March.

Other countries in the region were already accessing the foreign market. In April, Latin America’s total issuance quadrupled to $ 16.5 billion, with governments and companies scrambling to strengthen their pandemic funds.

Chile, Mexico, Guatemala, Paraguay, Panama and Peru issued sovereign bonds, even at higher costs.

At the end of March, the Treasury secretary, Mansueto Almeida, had stated that external emissions were always on the radar, but that this was not yet measured for that moment.

