May 14, 2020 | 7:00 pm

Arturo Herrera, Secretary of the Treasury, had a virtual meeting with the governors of the National Conference of Governors (Conago) and the head of government of Mexico City, in which he guaranteed the delivery of federal participations to the states and municipalities.

During the videoconference, the head of the Treasury reiterated the guarantee to the delivery, in time and form, of the federal participations, derived from fiscal coordination, to the states and municipalities.

Today, in a virtual meeting with members of the @CONAGO_oficial, we discussed the economic prospects and the plan to reactivate the # Covid19 crisis. Coordination between levels of government is crucial for economic recovery when #NewNormality begins. pic.twitter.com/fqGGbNTLO3 – Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez (@ArturoHerrera_G) May 14, 2020

“It is essential that the federal entities have liquidity to face the health emergency, meet their needs and protect the local economy in the face of the current emergency and the economic recovery phase. This will allow maintaining the well-being of the population, “said the Treasury in a statement.

States’ own revenues represented an average of only 8.7% of total revenues from 2014 to 2018, while federal transfers (participations, contributions, and agreements) represented 91.3% of total revenues, according to Moody’s data.

Participations are money sent by the federation for the states and municipalities to freely exercise.

According to the Treasury, during the meeting they were also informed about the country’s economic expectations and the support measures implemented to face the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A few weeks ago, the governors of Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Nuevo León, asked for a change to the so-called Fiscal Fiscal Pact ’; even, the governor of Jalisco, Enrique Alfaro, said he would leave the agreement in the absence of fiscal support from the federal government to companies to face the crisis.

However, abandoning this mechanism, embodied in the Fiscal Coordination Law, is practically unfeasible and not recommended at this time, in addition to the fact that, despite the fact that these states have an important weight in the economy, that does not mean that they have a local collection important, since most of the taxes they collect are federal.

In this sense, in addition to the fact that abandoning the Pact cannot be given by the will of a governor, but must be approved by the local Congress, leaving it would mean for those states to receive lower participations and contributions.