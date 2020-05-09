Arturo Herrera commented that the new “tax measures” for the digital economy “do not represent new taxes”

The finance secretary, Arturo Herrera, assured that the new “tax measures” that will come into force on June 1 for the digital economy “not represent taxes new or rate increase“

Through his Twitter account, the federal official stated that the new measures “aim to make compliance with the payment of existing taxes, like VAT ”.

He stated that the Value Added Tax (VAT) was created in 1980, so it did not include digital services, such as those offered by streaming platforms.

The agreement now is that the platforms withhold the VAT at which they are forced to pay users, but for which there was no operating schemeHe commented.

Herrera Gutiérrez noted that in May 2019, the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit and the digital service companies reached an agreement to retain the VAT and ISR caused in the transport and delivery of food activities carried out through the intermediation of digital platforms.

In November 2019, changes to the VAT Law were approved so that, from June 1, 2020, digital service companies (non-residents in the country, such as Netflix) withhold the VAT that users are obliged to pay of those services ”, he commented.

Recently, platforms like Netflix they issued a series of emails to their subscribers, in which they highlighted messages such as: “We write to you communicate a change. Starting June 7, 2020, your Netflix rate will include a 16 percent value added tax (VAT). “

According to the subject of said email, the situation is about a tax change for digital services, “New Tax in Mexico”, So, in services such as Netflix, the rate“Basic”With a cost of 129 pesos it will go to 139; the “Standard” of 169 will do it at 196 pesos and the “Premium” will increase to 266 from a cost of 229.

The news generated that in Twitter, terms such as “Netflix”, “Amazon Prime”, “Spotify”, “Uber”, “YouTube Premium”, “16 percent VAT” and “Value Added Tax” will monopolize the first places of the trends in Mexico, where thousands of users demonstrated against price increase on these platforms, which distribute audiovisual content and they provide various services to users.

