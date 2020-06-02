In a nod to the banks, the government clarified that the Treasury’s coverage for default on credit operations under the Pronampe – program aimed at micro and small companies – will be limited to up to 85% of the portfolio of all operations of each financial institution in the program, not 85% of each operation individually.

10/15/2010 REUTERS / Bruno Domingos

Photo: .

In a Provisional Measure (MP) on another credit program issued on Tuesday, the government detailed that the financial institutions participating in Pronampe will operate with their own resources and will be able to count on a guarantee to be provided by the Operations Guarantee Fund (FGO), managed by Banco do Brasil, up to 100% of the value of each guaranteed operation.

“The guarantee … will be limited to up to 85% of the portfolio of each financial agent, under the terms of the fund’s bylaws, allowing the bylaws to segregate the maximum limits of default coverage according to the characteristics of financial institutions, portfolios and by periods, with the first losses of the FGO’s liability portfolio “, added the text.

With this detail, the expectation is that banks will need less capital requirement for granting loans, cheapening the operating cost of operations, said a source from the economic team.

A second source from the economic team acknowledged that the financial institutions had been showing, in conversations with the team of Minister Paulo Guedes, resistance in offering credit through Pronampe, since the funding of the operations is with their own resources.

The interest rate fixed in the program, of Selic (today at 3%) plus 1.25% per year, was considered very low by the banks due to the risk involved in the operations, since the expectations are that a good part of the loans will not be honored amid the seriousness of the coronavirus crisis.

The government has yet to regulate Pronampe for it to actually start taking effect. The first source pointed out that the government focuses on a text that establishes that the largest portion of the resources be placed to guarantee loans to micro-companies, with annual revenues of up to 360 thousand reais.

Pronampe foresees an investment of R $ 15.9 billion from the Treasury to the FGO to cover defaults of up to 85% of the portfolio.

Businesses with revenues of up to R $ 4.8 million per year will be eligible for financing under the program, which is limited to Simples. The loan may be up to 30% of 2019 gross revenue. If the companies have been operating for less than one year, the limit will be up to 50% of their share capital or up to 30% of the average monthly revenue, whichever is more advantageous.

In an internal document seen by ., the Ministry of Economy estimated that 90% of Pronampe’s resources will be destined to micro companies.

The government ended up including small companies with revenues above 360 ​​thousand reais in the new credit program created in PM this morning, as advance by ..

The so-called Emergency Credit Access Program, aimed at companies with annual gross revenues between 360 thousand reais and 300 million reais in 2019, will have an increase by the Union of up to 20 billion reais in the Investment Guarantee Fund (FGI), managed by National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES), exclusively to cover operations contracted under the program.

See too:

BC cuts Selic to 3% per year



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.