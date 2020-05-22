Steven Mnuchin, United States Secretary of the Treasury, acknowledged on Thursday that there is a “great probability” that another economic stimulus package will be necessary given the severity of the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Miami World /efe / telemundi51

Mnuchin rejected the proposal of the Democratic opposition when assuring that it is convenient to wait.

“We will carefully review the next few weeks. I think there is a high probability that we will need another one, but we have just injected $ 3 trillion into the economy, “Mnuchin said in a virtual interview with The Hill newspaper, referring to the economic stimulus package approved in April, the largest in history. from the United States.

“We are going to step back for a few weeks and think very clearly about how we have to spend the money and if we have to,” he added.

This Thursday, the new weekly report on unemployment benefit petitions was released, which added 2.4 million additional applications, putting the number of Americans who have signed up for unemployment in the last six weeks at 39 million.

Mnuchin rejected as “partisan” the proposal passed last week by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives for a new $ 3 trillion rescue plan to ease the economic impact.

In the same vein, the main economic adviser to the White House, Larry Kudlow, who rejected the inclusion in the new stimulus program of the reinforcement of unemployment benefits and cash transfers present in the previous one, expressed himself.

“What Americans want is to go back to work,” he said in an interview with The Washington Post, and pointed to the possibility of a tax cut to boost economic activity.

Democrats’ new economic stimulus package includes a trillion dollars to rescue states and local governments, as well as another round of direct payments of $ 1,200 to taxpayers with incomes below $ 75,000 annually, this time including immigrants without papers.

The White House and Republicans – as well as some Democrats – are opposed to turning to the undocumented as well as rescuing the states, since they warn that in some cases their financial problems are prior to the pandemic.

According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), the United States’ Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall at an annualized rate of 38% in the second quarter of this year due to social distancing and mobility restriction measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.