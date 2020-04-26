In this age of isolationWhen we have more time to share, dream or reflect, the images can make us remember the past, bring our thoughts to childhood and stroll again through those places that perhaps no longer exist today.

The proposal is simple: look at these postcards, activate memories and generate a round trip between the images and the account of each of the readers, to weave a network of memories that allows us to recreate moments.

Mendoza Station of the General San Martín Railway.

This image tells us about railroad splendor in our province, on the beach with extensive rail traffic and platforms with passengers waiting to board a service. When analyzing the photograph from the right, the first path corresponding to the Trasandino train (narrow gauge). Then, the two lines that entered the station in the direction of San Juan and the shunting beach, where you can see the wagons and a locomotive on the left side.

This postcard can be placed approximately in the sixties, by observing the clothing of the people and some features in the station that later evolved.

An interesting comment about the railway services that left the General San Martín station is that, until 1938, 60 daily services departed to the surrounding departments of the city. It was normal to take the train at the Ortega station -Maipú department- and get to the downtown area of ​​the city, as well as a service to the Luján area.

This departmental circuit system concluded in 1938, when the International Automotive Transport Company, known as CITA, began to travel the Mendoza geography with collectives.

The Rotary: a tool to cross into Chile.

This colored postcard shows the Rotary, who is railway equipment used in high mountain areas in the old Trasandino Train. It was used for clear the way of snow accumulation. The machinery had a boiler that rotated that “Great fan” breaking the blocks of snow and throwing it onto the side of the road.

They needed to be pushed 3 locomotives, since it lacked its own mobility. Commenting on its operation, some employees recalled that, to cross bridges, disengaged the Rotarian and they pushed him hard enough to keep him alone, since the bridges did not resist the weight of the complete equipment.

Lake of General San Martín Park and Club Regatas.

Within the planning of the General San Martín Park is this space intended for water sports. In its modern conception, the Park was the space destined for recreation and recreation for the Mendoza population of the first decades of the 20th century.

In this environment the Racing Club Mendoza, founded in 1907. It is a postcard taken from the northeast corner, showing the monumentality of the building, with its stands or tribunes that overlook the lake. In the lower right corner it is observed the tunnel through which the boats entered to the internal sector of the club (“La Catacumba”). You can also see -in the upper part- the official Box of the Central Tower, and at its sides the two galleries that ended in the side Towers.

Plaza General San Martín. Capital, Mendoza.

This square was inaugurated on June 5, 1904, with the equestrian monument of José de San Martín heading west. The interesting thing about this image that can be seen building what is now the ECA, or the old building that occupied the Banco de Mendoza, on the southeast side.

Towards the south the buildings and houses that surrounded the square can be seen. A nice fact is that on the north side were hotels and bars where the travelers hired the muleteers for the crossing to Chile. These agreements were made in the current path of Banco Nación, on Calle Necochea.

The Lake of the Zoo. Mendoza.

The zoo was opened in 1903 as part of Carlos Thays’ landscape project. The initial location was projected in front of the current one of the Eva Perón home school. There a building was erected to be used as a lion cage. Ponds and roads were later built.

The first animals arrived on May 18, 1903 donated by the City of Buenos Aires. In 1939 the architect Daniel Ramos Correa was in charge of moving the zoo: Devised an ambitious project to locate it on the northeast slope from Cerro de la Gloria, taking inspiration from different institutions around the world.

The Zoo Park was officially opened in 1941. The view we offer corresponds to a sector of the lake near the Lion Cage. There, geese swam gracefully in the landscape and were part of the Sunday walk of the Mendoza people from many years ago.

