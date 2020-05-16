Although currently the superhero team is divided after having lost most of its members in the events of ‘Endgame’, For phase five of the MCU, a new generation of heroes is likely ready to star in a new installment of this incredible team and it seems that they already have the antagonist of the story, since the Hulk would be the villain of ‘Avengers 5’.

Even though the Hulk is one of the main Avengers, Many times his performance goes unnoticed or he has not been given his due credit, so in the future the green giant could become the main enemy of his hitherto companions and without Tony Stark or Captain America, few are the heroes able to stop this powerful being.

According to a new theory published by user smileimhigh on Reedit, Hulk would be resentful of Tony Stark, since after his sacrifice in ‘Endgame’, Iron Man took all the credit, while the Hulk would pass without pain or glory although he was in charge of making the first click, likewise, his fragile emotional stability will be greatly affected after the death of Natasha Romanoff, who was not even given a funeral, so it will take very little for her anger to come out.

So these events would open the door to ‘World War Hulk’, a story in which after being banished from the earth by Iron Man and Doctor Strange, the Hulk loses his wife and after spending a season in Sakaar, the green giant decides to return to earth to take revenge on those responsible for his cruel fate.

Although a solo Hulk movie isn’t currently reported, Its appearance in the new series ‘She-Hulk’ has been confirmed, so this could leave open the possibility for ‘World War Hulk’ to be a reality in the MCU, since despite being only a theory, Marvel has all the cards on the table to present this story in ‘Avengers 5’.

This is how the Hulk would be the villain of ‘Avengers 5’, And since the original members of the team are gone, the responsibility for stopping him would fall almost entirely on Captain Marvel, a heroine who has the powers and abilities to go head-to-head against the Hulk, so we can no longer wait to see this epic showdown.